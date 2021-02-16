Goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond the hero as Maidenhead hold Stockport

Goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond was Maidenhead’s hero at the death as they drew 0-0 with Stockport in the National League.

Maidenhead’s Dan Sparkes and County’s Alex Reid traded early goal threats and Will Collar went close with two headers for Stockport in a goalless first half.

Sparkes forced a good save from visiting keeper Ben Hinchliffe straight after half-time and John Rooney tested Ashby-Hammond.

Maidenhead’s Nathan Blissett headed against a post from George Wells’ corner while from a Rooney free-kick at the other end, Ash Palmer appealed in vain for a penalty.

Ashby-Hammond denied Stockport a late winner, first preventing Reid from going round him in the box, then tipping Rooney’s long-range effort onto the bar in stoppage time.