Mark Trueman praises character of Bradford players in their win over Morecambe

Bradford boss Mark Trueman praised his side’s character after coming from behind to win 2-1 against high-flying Morecambe.

John O’Sullivan put the visitors ahead in just the ninth minute.

But Anthony O’Connor marked his 100th start for the club with a goal before Charles Vernam’s second strike in as many games got the hosts back to winning ways.

“We showed great character after conceding the goal in the way that we did,” admitted Trueman.

“It was a cross, he might tell you it was a shot, but we kept doing what we asked of them.

“We tried to control the game and get our midfielders up with the ball and we did that well.

“We showed that character and endeavour to defend, that started from the front with Cooky [Andy Cook].

“It’s a team effort and we showed that willingness to defend our box and be hard to break through.

“It’s character to believe in what we’re doing and their ability to work them down and create those opportunities.

“We had that quality in the final third to go and hurt them.”

And Trueman gave the plaudits to versatile O’Connor who has made the right-back position his own.

He added: “It’s fantastic for Ant. A lot of people probably questioned us playing him at right-back.

“But he’s done a job for the team and he’s shown his versatility, his qualities and that he can play there.”

Morecambe missed a great chance to close the gap on the automatic promotion places with a disappointing defeat.

Boss Derek Adams reflected: “We’re disappointed with the result because we created a lot of opportunities.

“We have to start being more clinical in the penalty box because we are creating a lot of good opportunities.

“Especially in the first half, because I thought in the first half we were the better team.

“I thought in the second half that Bradford had the better opportunities.

“I thought the fair result would have been a draw tonight if I’m honest.

“We went ahead in the game with a goal from John O’Sullivan, before that Carlos [Gomes] is probably going to score to make it 1-0.

“John O’Sullivan’s would have made it 2-0 and we would have gone on to win the game.

“They just scored a goal, a deflected goal off Kelvin Mellor which hit the back of the net and then they scored a similar goal to us a cross into the box.

“We feel it might have been an offside or interfering with play with the player running across Kyle Letheren and going in off the post.”