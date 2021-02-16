Ugly is beautiful for Blackpool boss Neil Critchley

Neil Critchley loved seeing Blackpool’s ugly side as they ground out a 1-0 win over Rochdale.

The Seasiders made it three wins in four games, with Sullay Kaikai’s first-half strike enough to down Dale.

It was far from pretty to watch but that did not trouble Bloomfield Road boss Critchley, who revelled in his side’s gritty defensive display in particular.

“When you’re not at your best, it’s really important that you try your best to hang in there and win the game, and that’s what’s happened,” he said.

“In the first half we played some good football, and we created some decent opportunities, but in the second half it was just as good.

“Defensively we showed that resilience that you need. The lads showed good character and real spirit to go on and secure the victory.

“We did the ugly side of the game well at times, and that’s what you have to do because it showed again tonight just how difficult this league is.

“The last time we had a 10-day break we came back from that and were a bit flat and we got beat, and I think that happened again tonight.

“Mind you, we’ve played better than that tonight on occasions and lost this season, so I’m pleased we’ve dug in here.

“Rochdale played some good expansive football but we’ve defended so well and another clean sheet is perhaps the most pleasing thing overall.”

The Seasiders found the eventual winner in the 21st minute when Kaikai fired home from 10 yards following Matty Virtue’s header back across goal.

The closest either side came to another goal was when, seconds into the second half, Kaikai curled a free-kick against the outside of a post.

Dale, who have struck up a reputation as League One’s entertainers having scored more than 40 goals and conceded nearly 60 already this season, rarely threatened to level.

“I can’t fault the players at all,” said manager Brian Barry-Murphy.

“They gave me everything in terms of a performance but it just didn’t happen for us. We just didn’t take our chances on the night.

“We had a couple of one-on-ones and in different parts of the game we gained good territory. I thought we defended resolutely throughout really.

“The lads stuck to the game-plan we had and we took control of the game in the second half.

“I’m not going to make any excuses for the defeat – it’s just about trying to put it right on Saturday now.

“I’m immensely proud of the players and the effort they’ve been putting in. We’ve just got to try and maintain that level of performance in our next game and I think we’ll be okay.

“That’s the challenge. We need the players to play that way again.”