Matt Taylor proud of his Exeter players after having two players sent off

Exeter manager Matt Taylor was bursting with pride for his players after they drew 1-1 at Newport despite playing for the second half with nine men.

Exeter eventually took a point away with them from a 1-1 draw against Newport at Rodney Parade.

An 87th-minute goal from Dom Telford saved the home side’s blushes as they finally found a way to break down the stubborn rearguard action from the Grecians.

Newport assistant manager Wayne Hatswell admitted to being relieved at getting a point in the end, but Exeter boss Taylor was proud of his players.

“I don’t think I’ve been as proud of my players in the two and a half years I’ve been at Exeter City as I am tonight,” said Taylor.

“Anyone who was here tonight will have seen a team with the desire and determination to hold onto something. For nine men to do that for such a long time against a good Newport outfit was outstanding.

“We gave them a real plan at half-time. It may have looked negative, but that’s the only way you can play with nine men. We played half a pitch to nullify certain aspects of Newport’s play.

“I’m slightly disappointed we didn’t get three points because for long periods of the second half they were getting frustrated. I can’t hide how proud I am of them.

“We are in a difficult position with injuries and the two suspensions from tonight won’t make things any easier. But we’ve got a few coming back for the weekend and the last couple of weeks have shown this group is not lacking character.

“We might lack quality and make mistakes, but nobody can question the guts and character of this team.”

Taylor saw defender Alex Hartridge sent off in the eighth minute and then goalscorer Ryan Bowman follow him in the 44th minute for using his elbow.

“The first one wasn’t a sending-off. There was a foul in the build-up and the lad was going away from goal,” claimed Taylor.

“There were two defenders on the cover and I was surprised how quick he was to brandish a red card. That put us on the back foot straight away and made it a difficult evening.

“It looks like he (Ryan) led with his arm. You want your centre-forward competing when you’ve got 10 men and their lad stayed to the floor.

“Our centre-halves got a few bangs early on and didn’t stay on the floor. I thought the referee was influenced all night long. He had a poor evening, but he’s learning his trade.”

Hatswell was a frustrated man at the end, although happy with the point.

“We know what it’s like to go down to 10 men. We had a spell of four games in five when that happened to us,” said Hatswell.

“They had a chance, he took his goal well and it gave them something to cling on to. That’s what you want as a defender – it’s my time to step up for the team. That’s what they did.

“We’re disappointed, but at one point we were losing, so it is a point gained. We have come a long way here at the club and we have got ourselves into a really good position playing some brilliant football. We’re not used to losing this season.

“It has been tough to break teams down because of the state of the pitch here. We tried to play good football at the start of the season, but since December we’ve had to adapt how we play.

“We didn’t get beaten, so that’s a positive, and there are still 19 games to go with 10 at home. It’s a kick, but we’ve had worse.

“We’ve had to change everything and it’s mentally draining for the players. I wouldn’t say things are going wrong and we’re going to keep fighting because we are Newport County.”