Yeovil survive Boreham Wood fightback

Yeovil survived a second-half fightback from Boreham Wood to earn a narrow 3-2 National League victory and extend their winning run to three matches.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges and former Arsenal youth player Rhys Murphy found the back of the net to make it two goals in two after 14 minutes.

Kabongo Tshimanga had an effort blocked from the edge of the box as Boreham Wood looked to equalise, but Yeovil doubled their tally after 33 minutes as Reuben Reid converted a penalty.

The away side extended their lead five minutes before the break as on-loan Luton striker Josh Neufville netted a well-worked goal.

The Wood struck back through a Tshimanga penalty two minutes into the second half before Gus Mafuta reduced the deficit further, firing his free-kick into the top corner with 13 minutes remaining, but Yeovil held on for maximum points.