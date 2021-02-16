Wednesday, February 17th 2021 Show Links
Referee Darren Drysdale embroiled in confrontation with Ipswich’s Alan Judge

by Press Association
February 16 2021, 11.09pm Updated: February 17 2021, 8.19am
Referee Darren Drysdale was involved in an incident with Ipswich’s Alan Judge on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Referee Darren Drysdale was involved in an apparent confrontation with Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge in a League One match on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the closing stages of Ipswich’s goalless draw against Northampton at Portman Road.

After Judge had been given a yellow card, the Ipswich player approached the referee.

Peterborough United v Ipswich Town – Sky Bet League One – Weston Homes Stadium
Alan Judge was the player involved in the confrontation with referee Darren Drysdale (Mike Egerton/PA)

A confrontation between the two briefly ensued, with Drysdale appearing to move his head towards Judge, before Ipswich’s Flynn Downes and Jack Lankester and Northampton defender Lloyd Jones stepped in and calmed the situation.

There was a red card shortly afterwards, with Downes picking up a second yellow card.

The Football Association confirmed on Wednesday morning it is aware of the incident.