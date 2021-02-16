Dean Holden sacked as head coach of Bristol City

Bristol City have sacked head coach Dean Holden after the club’s sixth straight defeat.

City lost 2-0 at home to Reading in Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash and Holden was dismissed shortly after.

Assistants Paul Simpson and Keith Downing will take charge of training while City’s board seek a new manager.

Dean Holden has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect. Statement: — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) February 16, 2021

“Dean Holden has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect,” said a Bristol City statement.

“Following a sixth successive defeat, the Bristol City board have decided that a change of head coach is necessary.

“Assistant head coaches Paul Simpson and Keith Downing will take charge of training until further notice.

“The club would like to thank Dean for his service to the club over the years and we wish him well for the future. There will be no further comment at this stage.”