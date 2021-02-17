Ipswich boss Paul Lambert asks EFL to look into ref confrontation with player

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert wants the EFL to investigate referee Darren Drysdale’s confrontation with his player Alan Judge during Tuesday’s League One match against Northampton.

The 49-year-old Lincolnshire official appeared to square up to Judge and lean his head into the Republic of Ireland international after the midfielder’s appeal for a penalty had been turned down.

Lambert told talkSPORT on Wednesday: “I’ve text Mike Jones (EFL head of referees) this morning to say have a look at the footage of the head thing.

“To me, in my opinion, it looks as if the referee went in there and I said to him after the game, ‘Did you put your head in my player?’

“He couldn’t answer it and that’s the reason I spoke to Mike. I haven’t seen that in a long, long while.”

The incident happened in the closing stages of the goalless draw at Portman Road.

Referee Darren Drysdale was involved in a confrontation with Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge on Tuesday (Dave Thompson/PA)

Ipswich pair Flynn Downes and Jack Lankester and Northampton defender Lloyd Jones stepped in and calmed the situation before Drysdale booked Judge.

The Football Association confirmed on Wednesday morning it is aware of the incident and PA news agency understands Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) will hold discussions with Drysdale and Ipswich.

Drysdale, who was appointed to the National List of referees covering EFL games in 2004, has also been a FIFA and UEFA assistant referee and was an assistant referee at the 2000 FA Cup final.