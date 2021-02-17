Steven Gerrard ‘let down’ by Rangers players that have breached Covid-19 rules

Steven Gerrard admits he feels “let down” by the five Rangers players who have breached Covid-19 rules.

After it emerged some players had been accused of breaching Scotland’s strict lockdown restrictions, the Ibrox club on Sunday issued a statement on Twitter saying they were aware of an alleged incident and had launched an internal investigation.

Ahead of the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Royal Antwerp in Belgium on Thursday night, boss Gerrard told Rangers TV: “First and foremost we have to acknowledge that five of our players have been involved in a breach of Covid regulations which from the top of the club to the bottom, we are all really disappointed in.

Rangers are aware of an alleged incident which is subject to an internal investigation. We will make no further comment. pic.twitter.com/XVRhHWzWpJ — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 14, 2021

“That will be dealt with internally.

“Bongani Zungu is involved, Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey, Dapo Mebude, who is obviously part of the academy on loan at Queen of the South, and Brian Kinnear, a young goalie who is an academy player who has spent some time around the first team as well.

“The players will be fined and we are in dialogue with the SFA and the government to find a solution moving forward in terms of them boys.

“They have been removed from the club and the squad for now on a short-time basis while they isolate.

Bongani Zungu was one of the five players to break Covid-19 rules (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“I will sit down with them boys face to face when we are allowed to do so.

“I feel personally let down by recent events but I am trying to move forward and focus on the important things which is to prepare the team ready for a huge game against Antwerp.

“We will certainly move forward from it. We are at a real critical stage in terms of the games coming up and where we are as a club.

“It won’t affect us as a group. I’ve been absolutely delighted with the group in terms of their application.

⚽️🔜The Europa League returns next week! Which tie are you most excited for? 🤩#UEL pic.twitter.com/o8dAkDA0s8 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 11, 2021

“I’m really excited and look forward to the game.”

The incident comes three months after Jordan Jones and George Edmundson were handed two-week club suspensions for breaching Covid-19 protocols by attending an illegal house party.

Northern Ireland winger Jones and defender Edmundson were subsequently handed seven-match bans by the SFA.

Both of the fringe players moved on loan to English clubs in January, Jones to Sunderland and Edmundson to Derby.