Son Heung-min says it’s ‘unfair’ to talk about new deal but he’s happy at Spurs

Son Heung-min says it is not the right time to discuss whether he is going to sign a new contract at Tottenham.

The South Korean has been one of the stars of the season for Spurs, who are keen to tie him down on a bumper new deal.

But negotiations have paused because of the coronavirus pandemic, with boss Jose Mourinho saying it is indecent for players to be earning big pay rises when much of the world is suffering.

Son, whose current deal runs until 2023, is of the same mindset but insists he is happy in north London.

“It’s a bit unfair to talk about a new contract at the moment, I am focused on the games and my team and that is the most important thing at the moment,” he said ahead of his side’s Europa League clash with Austrian side Wolfsberger.

“I’m happy to be here and I’m working hard as a player and the team. It’s a bit unfair to talk about a new contract.”

It has been Son’s form this season that has prompted the club to want to tie him down as, in partnership with Harry Kane, he has led the way for Mourinho’s side.

At one point they were top of the Premier League, but a dramatic drop in form – they have won just three of their last 12 games – has seen them slide down the table and they are now outsiders for the top four.

But Son claims the mood in the dressing room is good and everyone remains behind Mourinho.

Asked whether the Portuguese had lost the dressing room, he said: “The rumours are just rumours. Our changing room has been fantastic.

“Obviously it depends on the results. I’m very sad if we lose and happy when we win. It’s like everyone else. The mood went down when we had a couple of bad results but the dressing room hasn’t changed.

“Everyone is happy and having a laugh and focused on every game. It is a bad rumour.”