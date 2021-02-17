Happy Gilmore, Smith’s leaves and grandad Keane – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 17.

Football

A TIMEly recognition for Marcus Rashford.

Who would have thought you could have captured this via an iPhone in my front room 🤯 thank you @TIME very proud ♥️ #TIME100Next pic.twitter.com/5rHFcEMAlB — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 17, 2021

Who’s the birthday girl? It’s……… Rebekah Vardy

Grandad Roy was doing some mentoring.

The Rooneys got some fresh air.

Gary Neville was an early riser.

Raheem Sterling and Lucy Bronze’s generosity was remembered.

Even the smallest act of kindness can help make someone’s day 🤗 Throwing it back to a moment we loved from @sterling7 on #RandomActsofKindnessDay. pic.twitter.com/9BxTdPwPQe — England (@England) February 17, 2021 Even the smallest acts of kindness can make a difference. 👏 @LucyBronze 👏#RandomActsofKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/2LXC3XBAsb — Lionesses (@Lionesses) February 17, 2021

Jack Grealish stuck up for under-fire referee Darren Drysdale.

Ah come on?! No need to apologise at all! I think it’s brilliant 👏🏻🤣 https://t.co/q05gfiFOnR — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) February 17, 2021

Dele Alli headed for Austria.

Liverpool’s captain celebrated a big win.

Great result away from home but only half the job done. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/BXlJk0CIGn — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) February 16, 2021

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo headed for a happy hunting ground.

Tennis

Johanna Konta’s back on the court.

Daniil Medvedev turned his attention to the semi-finals.

Never easy to play friend and countryman. 🇷🇺 Nothing but respect. @AndreyRublev97. On to the next match! @AustralianOpen 👍🙏💪 pic.twitter.com/9C2ShhuLxp — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) February 17, 2021

Ash Barty was upset to let her home crowd down.

Everything happens for a reason… Disappointed but we learn and we go back to work! I love being an Aussie. I love the Aussie Summer 🤍 pic.twitter.com/0SWEz2lx89 — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) February 17, 2021

Sofia Kenin vowed to return stronger after surgery.

Jessica Pegula was grateful to compatriot Jennifer Brady.

Amazing player but better person. Thanks Jen for pushing me and inspiring me at the same time. Keep shinningggg 💙 https://t.co/hVuQNCH6hu — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) February 17, 2021

Cricket

Steve Smith was at it again.

What a photo!

Stunning day off for Sophie Ecclestone.

Just living my best life ✌🏻What. A. Day. 🚁🍾🏔 pic.twitter.com/9g6wY8oZJT — Sophie Ecclestone (@Sophecc19) February 17, 2021

James Anderson put the work in.

Some new faces were out of quarantine.

Faf Du Plessis quit Test cricket.

Happy birthday, Adil Rashid.

Golf

Time for a Happy Gilmore sequel?

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021 My response @AdamSandler pic.twitter.com/Wa4Y8lh6rJ — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 16, 2021

Chelsea and Leicester pitched spin-offs.

It’s 25 years since Happy Gilmore was released… We couldn’t help ourselves! 😉⛳️ pic.twitter.com/xWSvexpY1E — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 17, 2021 25 years since the release of Happy Gilmore? 🤔 Just tap it in… ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/FDVmWzrGhI — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 17, 2021

Rugby Union

Jason Robinson reflected on the start of his England career, on this day 20 years ago.

20 years ago today I made my @EnglandRugby debut… what a fantastic journey with amazing people! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/STYbR0ifEB — Jason Robinson OBE (@Jason15Robinson) February 17, 2021

John Barclay was not happy with rugby’s disciplinary inconsistency.

POM – 3 weeks for clearing out a prone player at speed and hitting Tom Francis face Zander Fagerson – 4 weeks for attempting to clear a jackler pic.twitter.com/mY93kC9H6h — John Barclay (@johnbarc86) February 17, 2021

Basketball

James Harden guided Brooklyn Nets to a late comeback win over Phoenix.

MMA

Conor McGregor showed off his fists.

Khabib Nurmagomedov enjoyed a night in Barcelona.

Darts

Raymond Van Barneveld regained his PDC tour card.

BARNEY. IS. 𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆! 👁🐅 Raymond van Barneveld has regained his PDC Tour Card! The Dutchman's latest win at European Q School means his place in the qualification places is secure. pic.twitter.com/LOFrTgKahM — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 17, 2021

His old rival congratulated him.