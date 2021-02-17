Nortei Nortey inflicts more misery on Inverness as Queen of the South prevail

Nortei Nortey’s second-half strike earned Queen of the South a 1-0 win at Inverness and ensured the hosts remain in the Scottish Championship relegation play-off zone.

Shane Sutherland went close early on for Inverness but he fired wide after Rohan Ferguson had parried Daniel Mackay’s cross.

The hosts went even closer after 27 minutes but Miles Storey’s strike from distance bounced back off the crossbar.

Queen of the South full-back Willie Gibson forced Mark Ridgers into a save 10 minutes after the restart.

And the visitors went ahead after 63 minutes as Nortey scored his first Queens goal by rounding off a slick counter attack.

Nikolay Todorov had a chance to equalise for Inverness with a header 10 minutes from time but it was easily held by Ferguson as Caley Thistle’s winless run extended to six matches.