Never say never – John Coleman believes Accrington are capable of promotion

John Coleman’s message regarding Accrington’s promotion credentials following their win over Doncaster was clear – never say never.

Paul Smyth scored just before half time to help Accrington to their 1-0 triumph at Doncaster, which took them into the League One play-off places.

Coleman was full of praise for his hard-working side as they saw off another promotion rival to continue an excellent season which has confounded expectations.

“You never know what could happen – stranger things have happened than Accrington in the Championship,” he said. “Look at what they said about Wycombe last year – never say never.

“It was all down to hard work. It was a tough game and they gave us a real chasing for 20 minutes.

“They had us pinned back and on the back foot so we had to warm into the game and it was a smashing match in the end. I thought it was a refreshing advert for League One football.

“Once we had the lead we had that extra incentive to keep going, you can’t fault any of the lads for effort.

“It’s not just me, I’ve got a great coaching staff and I don’t think they get enough credit for the hours they put in and attention to detail. The lads work their socks off.”

Doncaster fell to a third straight defeat for the first time this season but boss Darren Moore was positive about his side’s performance following disappointing defeats at Fleetwood and Sunderland over the previous week.

“I thought in the first half we were excellent and then it became more of a bitty, scrappy game,” Moore said.

“I put that down to Accrington because they pushed people on more and stopped us from trying to play out from the back.

“I thought we could maybe have utilised the patterns of passes to get us into the front players more in the second half. There were other options we could have chosen.

“The big thing I’m pleased with was, I wasn’t best pleased with the performances at Fleetwood and Sunderland, but I saw a lot more positives tonight than in those games.

“We were a little bit more back to ourselves and that was pleasing for me.

“I still felt there was enough chances for us to convert one tonight but the final details were not there for us.”

Moore’s side have a quick turnaround before facing another promotion rival, Hull, on Saturday.

“We have to regroup again and refocus because we’ve got another game coming up in 48 hours against Hull,” he said.

“We’ll look at the positives and it is something to build on for the weekend.”