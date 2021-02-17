Steve Cooper happy for Swansea to win ugly in promotion race

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper says he has no problem with winning ugly after Connor Roberts gave his promotion-chasing side a priceless 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Cooper’s men moved back into third after Roberts’ 87th-minute winner, with the Wales defender’s header a carbon copy of his goal at Forest earlier this season.

It got Swansea out of jail as they were second best throughout the game and didn’t hit the heights that have kept them flying high at the top of the Championship this season.

Cooper said: “I’m not going to worry too much about how it looked. I’m not going to sit here and say we were brilliant in the game, because in parts we weren’t.

“In the end, we managed to create a good moment to go and win the game and we might look back on this result at the end of the season.

“I just thought the game was heading towards a 0-0 draw. Forest are a really good team in good form. They’ve got loads of experienced and talented players.

“We felt we had to make some tactical changes in the second half, get some more attacking players on and hope things would turn a little bit.

“I’m delighted with the win but knowing we will need to play better in the next game.”

Forest had chance after chance throughout the game with Fulham loanee Anthony Knockaert going close on several occasions, including hitting the crossbar with the last kick of the first half.

Knockaert should have scored right at the start of the second period while his captain Lewis Grabban also missed a golden opportunity when Forest broke clear on a counter attack.

Chris Hughton’s Forest were the only team who looked like winning, but they paid the ultimate price for failing to convert their chances.

Roberts scored the game’s only goal late on when he rose highest to head home a cross from his fellow full-back Jake Bidwell.

Swansea’s players went wild with delight as they celebrated Roberts’ goal.

Forest manager Hughton said: “I’m really delighted with the performance, but hugely disappointed with the result.

“The performance shows as a team we are getting closer, but if you look at the last two games we’ve had one draw and lost the other.

“That’s the difference between us and Swansea. I’m sure they would admit we were the better side and they did not play as well as they could, but they came away with the three points.

“We need to be more clinical. We can’t allow that lapse of concentration. The players all know it’s a game we should have not only not lost, but won.”