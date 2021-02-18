Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy backs Liam Shaw to shine in Scotland

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy believes Liam Shaw can make a similar transition to the likes of David Turnbull and Ismaila Soro.

Sheffield Wednesday player Shaw has signed a pre-contract agreement with Celtic ahead of a summer move.

The 19-year-old has made 15 first-team appearances for Wednesday this season and is available for a compensation fee when his Owls contract expires.

“He is one we have tracked for a little while now,” Kennedy said. “We knew his situation at Sheffield Wednesday.

“We are excited – another player who is young, has good qualities, a good athletic player who plays in midfield and has also played at the back on occasions.

“Again, one for the future, a young player who we see can come here and improve like David and Soro have as well.”

Midfielders Turnbull and Soro played their part in Celtic’s fifth successive win on Wednesday with the former scoring the only goal of the game against Aberdeen.

The ex-Motherwell midfielder produced a superb strike from nearly 30 yards and was involved in most of Celtic’s promising attacks.

Kennedy feels signing younger players is a key part of the club’s strategy.

“It’s important to have a real good mix in the team because you can have a lot of young players but you need a bit of experience around them sometimes,” he said.

“Even in the game there, when it became a bit stretched and a bit ragged, Scott Brown came on and tried to calm it down. He has got the experience and know-how to see a game out.

“But guys like David are certainly one we hold in high esteem and will be a big part of the future.”