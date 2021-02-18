On this day in 2012: Chisora clashes with Haye after losing to Vitali Klitschko

Dereck Chisora lost his WBC heavyweight title showdown against Vitali Klitschko on this day in 2012 as a post-fight brawl grabbed the headlines.

Klitschko won by wide margins of 118-110, 118-110 and 119-111 on the judges’ scorecards in Munich as Chisora became only the fourth man to take the Ukrainian the full 12-round distance.

But the aftermath created bigger news as Chisora and British heavyweight rival David Haye were involved in a brawl at the post-fight press conference.

Video grab of David Haye (right) swinging a large camera tripod over his head as he clashed with Dereck Chisora outside the ring in February 2012 (PA)

Haye, who was defeated by Wladimir Klitschko the previous summer and had announced his retirement from boxing, had been working for a television station in Munich.

The British pair got involved in a shouting match with Chisora, referencing the injury that Haye claimed had hindered his game plan against the younger Klitschko, repeatedly saying, “How’s your toe?”

Haye replied that Chisora was a loser. That prompted Chisora to leave the stage and confront Haye, sparking the brawl.

The former WBA heavyweight champion threw punches at Chisora while holding a bottle in one hand, leading to Chisora to accuse Haye of glassing him.

David Haye (centre left) and Dereck Chisora (centre right) were separated by a steel fence when their July 2012 fight was announced (Nick Potts/PA)

At one point Haye picked up and swung a tripod and his manager Adam Booth, who was trying to break things up, was left with cuts to his face.

Chisora, who had part of his fight purse withheld by the WBC for slapping Vitali Klitschko in the pre-fight weigh-in, was detained at Munich Airport the following morning for questioning but later released without charge.

Both boxers subsequently released formal statements about the incident.

Chisora “wholeheartedly” apologised for his involvement, while Haye, refusing to issue a direct apology for his involvement, said he had acted in self-defence.

Heavyweight boxers Dereck Chisora and David Haye settled their differences in the ring in July 2012. Chisora was knocked out in the fifth round (Nick Potts/PA)

The pair met at West Ham’s Boleyn Ground on July 14, 2012, even though neither Chisora nor Haye possessed a licence to fight in Britain.

Chisora had his licence withdrawn by the British Boxing Board of Control after the Klitschko fight and Haye relinquished his licence when he retired in October 2011.

The Luxembourg Boxing Federation authorised the contest and a steel fence was put in place to separate the two boxers when the fight was announced.

Haye settled the grudge match with a fifth-round knockout in front of over 40,000 spectators.