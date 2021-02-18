Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Arsenal are keen to make the loan spells of Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan permanent, the Sun reports. Spain midfielder Ceballos, 24, is on loan from Real Madrid while Australia goalkeeper Ryan, 28, joined from Brighton. Manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly been pleased with their contributions so far and is eager to tie them to the club permanently.

Edinson Cavani wants to stay at Manchester United for another season, the Daily Telegraph reports. The 34-year-old former Paris St Germain striker is entering the final four months of the one-year contract he signed when he joined the club last summer. The Uruguay international has proven a good fit at Old Trafford this season.

Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe is being eyed by a number of big clubs (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool or Manchester City will have to stump up around 200million euros (£173m) if they want to sign Kylian Mbappe, Le Parisien reports. Mbappe stole the show in PSG’s thumping Champions League win against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona on Tuesday night. Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly interested in a move for the 22-year-old, as are Real Madrid and Juventus. His contract expires in June next year, and while Mbappe says he is happy in Paris, it is reported he will consider his future in the coming months.

Former Arsenal team-mates Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira are set to compete with each other for the vacant managerial role at Bournemouth, Talksport reports. The Cherries are searching for a manager to take charge for the remainder of the season, having recently let Jason Tindall go. It is claimed they have already interviewed former Nice manager Vieira about the job and that they will also speak with Henry, who is currently in charge of MLS outfit the Montreal Impact.

Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum’s future is uncertain (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum may not be able to join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, the Liverpool Echo reports. The 30-year-old Holland midfielder’s contract expires after this season and had been heavily linked with a move to the LaLiga club. But the paper claims that is now in doubt due to uncertainties about Barca boss Ronald Koeman’s future and concerns over finances at the Catalan giants.

PSG & Man City favourites to sign Lionel Messi after ‘disinterested’ Champions League display https://t.co/ZCecHzatda — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 17, 2021 Chelsea risk losing N'Golo Kante with PSG, Real Madrid & Barcelona tipped to challenge https://t.co/Z00qyGiDhk — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 17, 2021

Lucas Torreira: The 25-year-old Uruguay midfielder is set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, the Daily Star reports.

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette could be leaving the club in the summer (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Alexandre Lacazette: The 29-year-old striker could be shipped out of Arsenal this summer as the Gunners looks to cut costs, according to the Sun.

Kingsley Coman: Bayern Munich fear the 24-year-old France winger could be tempted to join Manchester United because of the large wages available, Bild reports.