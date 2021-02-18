Ryan Bowman and Alex Hartridge suspended as Exeter host Grimsby

Exeter will be missing several key players for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two match with Grimsby.

Striker Ryan Bowman and defender Alex Hartridge were both sent off during the first half of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Newport, where Matt Taylor’s side conceded an 88th-minute equaliser.

Both will serve suspensions and Taylor will also be without goalkeeper Jonny Maxted, who missed the midweek game due to a broken finger with Jokull Andresson deputising.

Robbie Willmott is available after he was ineligible to face parent club Newport, while defenders Lewis Page (hamstring) and Rory McArdle (gash) could return. Defender Sam Stubbs (knee) and winger Randell Williams (leg) remain sidelined.

Paul Hurst is still awaiting his first victory in his second spell as Grimsby boss ahead of the long trip to Devon.

The Mariners’ last fixture was also against Newport on February 6, after last weekend’s game against Tranmere was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Deadline-day signing Julien Lamy could make his first start while fellow new recruit Giles Coke should be involved after both players featured for the reserves on Wednesday.

Filipe Morais (hamstring) and Sean Scannell also started for the reserves and should make Hurst’s matchday squad, while striker Lenell John-Lewis could make his first start since returning to the club after coming off the bench against the Exiles. Kyle Bennett (hamstring) is out.