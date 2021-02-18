Teddy Howe could make Scunthorpe debut against Harrogate

Scunthorpe are looking to clinch a fourth-straight victory as they host Harrogate on Saturday.

The Iron are yet to play in February after matches against Oldham, Bradford and Morecambe were postponed by the winter weather.

Defender George Taft is likely to make his first start for Scunthorpe since making his loan move from League Two rivals Bolton permanent on deadline day, while on-loan Blackpool right-back Teddy Howe could make his debut.

Dutch forward Kevin Van Veen may be back in contention after recovering from a hamstring injury but the match could come too soon for midfielder Jem Karacan and defender Harrison McGahey (hamstring), who is stepping up his recovery.

Harrogate head to Glanford Park on the back of Tuesday night’s narrow 1-0 victory at home to Carlisle and sit seven places above their opponents in 13th.

Manager Simon Weaver has an almost full squad to choose from as long-term absentee Dan Jones (groin) returned to training this week and fellow defender Ryan Fallowfield is pushing for a start after recently recovering from coronavirus.

Defender Will Smith was restored to the starting line-up in midweek following suspension and should keep his spot.

Goalkeeper Joe Cracknell (knee) and on-loan Birmingham defender Mitch Roberts (hamstring) are the only absentees.