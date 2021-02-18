Kristoffer Ajer hails Celtic’s resolute defending to hold off Aberdeen

Kristoffer Ajer was delighted with Celtic’s defending after they staved off some late Aberdeen pressure to record a fifth consecutive victory.

The Dons threw men forward in the latter stages on Wednesday night but Ajer and central defensive partner Stephen Welsh helped their side see out a 1-0 victory alongside full-backs Jonjoe Kenny and Greg Taylor.

Florian Kamberi hit the post for the Dons and Scott Bain made a couple of saves but the goalkeeper was not seriously tested as Celtic defended their box well for the majority of the game.

“We knew Aberdeen would make it extremely difficult,” Ajer told Celtic’s official website.

“At the end of the game, it felt like there were 25 Aberdeen players in the box so we had to defend well. I felt we did that and I’m delighted with that.

“Aberdeen pressed us really well in the second half. They came out and showed great spirit for the full second half. We didn’t manage to play them out so we had to grind out the result.

“I think Welshy defended great, the full-backs defended well and the guys in front of us worked their socks off.”