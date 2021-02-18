Huddersfield boosted by return of three defenders for Swansea clash

Huddersfield have been handed a triple defensive boost ahead of Swansea’s visit in the Sky Bet Championship.

Richard Stearman (hamstring), Jaden Brown (concussion protocols) and Rarmani Edmonds-Green (hip) all came through the Terriers’ B game against Sheffield United on Wednesday unscathed.

Forward Isaac Mbenza could miss out with a groin problem which forced him off at Middlesbrough on Tuesday after he had opened the scoring in a 2-1 defeat.

Huddersfield are winless in nine games and a lengthy injury list includes Carel Eiting, Christopher Schindler, Danny Grant, Danny Ward, Josh Koroma, Rolando Aarons and Tommy Elphick, while Harry Toffolo completes a three-match suspension.

Third-placed Swansea have no new injury concerns after extending their unbeaten run to nine games – the longest in the Championship – with a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Swans welcomed back Korey Smith for the final moments of that midweek win after the former Bristol City midfielder had been absent for a month with a quad strain.

Recent American arrivals Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris are still waiting to make their first league starts.

Ben Hamer will be on the Swansea bench as the goalkeeper returns to Huddersfield for the first time since swapping West Yorkshire for south Wales in January.