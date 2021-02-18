Ricky Holmes could make Southend debut against Bolton

Southend could give a debut to new signing Ricky Holmes when they face Bolton.

The League Two strugglers bolstered their squad on Thursday with the signing of the experienced winger until the end of the season, and also re-signed their former striker Nile Ranger on an “incentivised month-to-month contract”. Both players could feature on Saturday.

Brandon Goodship returned from injury as a late substitute during last weekend’s draw with Cambridge and will push for more minutes.

Manager Mark Molesley will check on the progress of Terrell Egbri and Alan McCormack.

Arthur Gnahoua will hope to be handed a Bolton start after making an impact as a substitute again last week.

The striker came off the bench to score for the third time this season in all competitions as he netted the winner in the 3-2 win at Mansfield.

Bolton picked up no new injury problems in the midweek win.

Antoni Sarcevic (groin), Dennis Politic (cruciate ligament) and Harry Brockbank (groin) are all closing in on returns to action.