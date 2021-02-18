Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes suspended for Oxford visit

Ipswich will be without suspended midfielder Flynn Downes for the Sky Bet League One match against Oxford.

Downes was shown a red card by referee Darren Drysdale for offensive language during the closing stages of the midweek goalless draw against Northampton, and so must serve a two-game ban.

Town winger Gwion Edwards has been carrying a calf problem, so continues to be assessed after not featuring on Tuesday night.

Toto Nsiala (hamstring), Cole Skuse and James Wilson (both knee) all remain absent.

Oxford expect to have forward Elliot Lee available for the trip to Suffolk.

Lee has returned to training following a calf problem, which saw him sit out the midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Tranmere, who booked their place in the final at Wembley.

Defender Sam Long suffered a hamstring injury in the win at Bristol Rovers, and was not fit for last weekend’s game against Wigan.

Forward James Henry is another stepping up his recovery, having been out of action with a dead leg.