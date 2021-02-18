Jonny Williams in contention for Cardiff debut against Preston

Jonny Williams is back in the mix for a belated Cardiff debut at home to Preston.

The Wales midfielder picked up a training ground knock just days after his deadline day arrival from Charlton at the start of the month.

Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo is also fit to return, but Joe Ralls (ankle) and Junior Hoilett (calf) remain out.

Forwards Josh Murphy and Kieffer Moore will be assessed after suffering knocks in the midweek win at Luton, the Bluebirds’ fourth successive victory under new boss Mick McCarthy.

Preston hope Ryan Ledson will be able to rejoin the squad for the Sky Bet Championship trip to the Welsh capital.

Lilywhites boss Alex Neil said Ledson suffered a “contact injury” in the 2-1 win at Blackburn and missed Tuesday’s home defeat to Watford.

Injured pair Sean Maguire and Billy Bodin will also be checked after missing recent games.

Greg Cunningham could line up against his former club after his initial loan deal last month was turned into a permanent move.