Joe Gallen has no new injury worries as he takes charge of Portsmouth

Portsmouth have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Blackpool, although boss Kenny Jackett will be missing.

Paul Downing, Michael Jacobs and Alex Bass all remain sidelined, but Downing and Jacobs are closing in on their returns.

Jacobs and Downing have been out with hamstring problems while Bass is out with a leg injury.

Manager Jackett will not attend matches or training for around two weeks as he recovers from an operation to remove a mole on his arm, and Joe Gallen will take temporary charge.

Gary Madine remains a doubt for Blackpool ahead of their trip to Fratton Park.

The striker has been out with a groin injury and has missed the last three games.

Ethan Robson and Matt Virtue are back for Blackpool after lay-offs, with Virtue starting the 1-0 win over Rochdale on Tuesday.

Daniel Gretarsson, Keshi Anderson and CJ Hamilton are all long-term absentees.