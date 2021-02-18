Wes Burns closing in on Fleetwood return ahead of Charlton clash

Fleetwood could have Wes Burns back for the visit of Charlton.

Burns has not featured since the middle of January due to injury and could be in the frame for a return, although boss Simon Grayson is not revealing whether he will be involved.

Jordan Rossiter recovered from a knock to play at Plymouth last week and should be involved again.

Grayson, who has had three games at the helm, has used a free week to look at his squad in training and could make changes.

Charlton will be without Jake Forster-Caskey and Chuks Aneke.

Forster-Caskey suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend’s defeat to Gillingham and faces a short spell on the sidelines, while Aneke was sent off in that game and serves a one-match ban.

However, the Addicks could have Conor Washington and Akin Famewo back after recent injuries.

Ryan Inniss is a long-term absentee with a quad injury and still faces several weeks out.