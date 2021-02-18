Jake Cooper to miss Millwall’s game with Wycombe because of dislocated shoulder

Jake Cooper will miss Millwall’s Championship clash with Wycombe due to his second shoulder dislocation of the season.

The defender suffered a second dislocation to the same shoulder this term in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Birmingham and is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Alex Pearce could step into the starting XI to replace Cooper, with Millwall hunting a fourth straight league victory.

Striker Kenneth Zohore is expected to miss out due to an ankle problem.

Gareth Ainsworth is unlikely to make many changes for a Wycombe side still smarting from their last-gasp 2-1 loss to Derby.

Andre Wisdom’s goal four minutes into added time denied Wycombe a much-needed point in midweek, with boss Ainsworth left to rally his frustrated troops for Saturday’s trip to The Den.

Fred Onyedinma and Admiral Muskwe could be options to start up front.

Nnamdi Ofoborh is pushing hard for a start in midfield.