MK Dons handed midfield boost ahead of facing Northampton

MK Dons boss Russell Martin hopes to have midfield duo Jordan Houghton and David Kasumu available for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Northampton.

Houghton has been absent for almost three months because of an ankle injury, while Kasumu is also yet to feature in 2021 due to a hamstring problem.

Striker Cameron Jerome missed last weekend’s win at Hull due to illness and will be assessed.

On-loan Norwich midfielder Louis Thompson (hamstring) and strikers Jay Bird and Kieran Agard (both knee) remain sidelined.

Alan Sheehan and Mickel Miller could be involved for Northampton at Stadium MK.

Defender Sheehan has not played since suffering injury in the Cobblers’ goalless draw with Sunderland on January 2, while on-loan Rotherham forward Miller has been sidelined by a hamstring issue sustained on debut a month ago.

Caretaker boss Jon Brady, who replaced the sacked Keith Curle earlier this month, appears to have no fresh selection concerns.

Midfielder Ryan Watson and forwards Bernard Ashley-Seal and Ryan Edmondson are among those pushing for starts following Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Ipswich.