Serena declares love for fans after Melbourne exit – Thursday’s sporting social

Tennis

Serena Williams shared a message for her fans after her Australian Open semi-final defeat.

Novak Djokovic had a lucky charm in his latest win.

Eye to eye 👁 with cute visitor today on the court! Thank you for bringing me luck 🙏🍀 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/T87uhKo40h — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) February 18, 2021

Wheelchair men’s singles runner-up Alfie Hewett reflected on his tournament.

Yesterday concluded a special @AustralianOpen final 🎾 I left it all out there and if this was to be my last time here at AO then I sure am proud of the fight. To all my team and sponsors and thank you for all the late nights and support in the build up to this 💙 pic.twitter.com/otQ2xHN1dO — Alfie Hewett (@alfiehewett6) February 18, 2021

Fair to say that Heather Watson was happy for Jennifer Brady, who booked her place in the women’s final.

Football

Remembering Sir Bobby.

Today we’re remembering #ThreeLions great Sir Bobby Robson, who was born on this day 88 years ago. Forever in our thoughts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QGY0rsNrAG — England (@England) February 18, 2021 📆 #OnThisDay 1️⃣9️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ A true great was born. Sir Bobby Robson. Forever in our thoughts. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/ob84nsDfFN — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 18, 2021 𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗮𝘆 | 𝟭𝟵𝟯𝟯 The birth of a great man. Sir Bobby Robson. 💙#itfc pic.twitter.com/HIZrcCC1pD — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) February 18, 2021

England went back to the ’80s.

Riyad Mahrez reflected on another Manchester City win.

Keep calm & trust the left foot 👀🔥 #anotherW pic.twitter.com/ETRW5tV1QN — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) February 18, 2021 Man City have won their first 🔟 #PL matches in 2021, the longest-ever winning run by a team from the start of a calendar year in top-flight history#EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/jhbPyCZG4Q — Premier League (@premierleague) February 18, 2021

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho looked back on a fine night for Borussia Dortmund.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erling Braut Haaland (@erling.haaland) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jadon Sancho (@sanchooo10)

Gary Neville turned 46.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracey Neville (@traceynev) Happy birthday @GNev2 🎂 pic.twitter.com/kIJXruyqlH — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 18, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philip Neville (@philipneville18)

Former Chelsea midfielder and France international Claude Makelele turned 48.

Happy Birthday, #UCL great Claude Makélélé! 🥳 🗣️ Hierro once said: "He's been the best player in the team for years but people just don't notice him." pic.twitter.com/4KHNXYsT93 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 18, 2021

Cricket

History was made in the IPL auction.

And led to an awkward conversation for Sam Billings.

My girlfriend Sarah just turns to me and goes… ‘why aren’t you a bowler?’ 🤣 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) February 18, 2021

Billings would have to improve a lot…

David Warner was a movie star again.

F1

The Button boys.

Basketball

LeBron James shared his tribute to Kobe Bryant and rapper Nipsey Hussle.

James Harden was feeling motivational.

Golf

Thomas Bjorn celebrated his 50th birthday.