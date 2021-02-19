Burnley set to be without Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson for West Brom

Burnley look like being without Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson when they host West Brom.

Both players had to be withdrawn through injury during Wednesday night’s home draw with Fulham. The pair are set to undergo scans on their respective knocks but Clarets boss Sean Dyche is not optimistic about their chances of being involved on Saturday.

Some good news for Dyche will see the return of captain Ben Mee against West Brom, after the central defender had to sit out the Fulham game under concussion protocols. Matej Vydra and Chris Wood could return to the squad against their former club but Dale Stephens and Erik Pieters are expected to remain out.

West Brom are assessing Robert Snodgrass and Lee Peltier ahead of the contest.

Winger Snodgrass missed training on Thursday due to a bruise behind his knee, while defender Peltier was taken off at half-time in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Grady Diangana (hamstring) is fit to return to the matchday squad after missing the last seven league games. Kieran Gibbs is sidelined by a neck/shoulder problem.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Cork, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Barnes, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Driscoll-Glennon, Benson, Rodriguez, Mumbongo, Brownhill, Wood.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, Townsend, Ivanovic, Peltier, O’Shea, Livermore, Phillips, Diangana, Pereira, Grosicki, Gallagher, Sawyers, Snodgrass, Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu, Robson-Kanu, Robinson, Diagne, Edwards, Grant.