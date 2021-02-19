Nathan Collins to miss six weeks with fractured foot

Stoke defender Nathan Collins is out of the clash with Luton and much of the rest of the season with a fractured bone in his left foot.

The teenager was hurt in the closing stages of last weekend’s loss at Norwich and manager Michael O’Neill expects him to be out for at least six weeks.

Morgan Fox picked up a hamstring injury in the midweek win against Sheffield Wednesday, while long-serving captain Ryan Shawcross left the club on Friday.

Rhys Norrington-Davies is available to face the Hatters after completing a three-match ban.

Luton will be without defender Tom Lockyer at the bet365 Stadium.

The 26-year-old sustained an ankle injury in Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Cardiff and will see his run of 15 successive Championship appearances come to an end.

Matty Pearson also came off against the Bluebirds but manager Nathan Jones does not believe the hamstring issue is serious.

James Bree is available having last played in last month’s FA Cup loss to Chelsea.