Doncaster waiting on duo ahead of Hull clash

Tom Anderson and Fejiri Okenabirhie will be assessed ahead of Doncaster’s League One clash with promotion rivals Hull.

Rovers defender Anderson suffered concussion during the 3-1 loss to Fleetwood on February 9 and has been following the relevant protocols since then.

An ankle complaint saw striker Okenabirhie miss the midweek loss to Accrington, which on-loan Manchester City midfielder Matt Smith was rested for by manager Darren Moore.

Rovers will wear their James Coppinger-inspired gold third kit on Saturday – a match which the long-serving 40-year-old is available for having recovered from the calf injury that has laid him low since December.

Hull hope to welcome back winger Gavin Whyte in South Yorkshire.

The Northern Ireland international, who is on loan from Cardiff, has been absent since the 2-0 loss at Accrington on January 26 through injury.

Tom Eaves remains out but manager Grant McCann expects him back to face AFC Wimbledon next weekend.

Callum Jones has returned to full training and club captain Richie Smallwood could be back before the end of the season after avoiding surgery on a knee issue.