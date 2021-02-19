Alireza Jahanbakhsh hoping to return for Brighton

Brighton’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh is hoping to return to the squad for the home game against Crystal Palace.

Iran forward Jahanbakhsh (hamstring) has been sidelined since the FA Cup win against Newport last month and has missed the last nine matches.

Adam Webster is unlikely to feature after sustaining a hamstring injury in the recent draw at Burnley and fellow defender Tariq Lamptey, sidelined since December with a similar problem, is definitely out.

Florin Andone is working his way back from a serious knee injury and Solly March had knee surgery earlier this month.

Crystal Palace’s injury crisis has shown no signs of abating, with boss Roy Hodgson admitting two further players picked up a knock against Burnley at the weekend.

However, in a slight boost for the Eagles, James McCarthy returned to training on Thursday, having not featured since January 30.

Wilfried Zaha continues to struggle with the hamstring injury he sustained against Newcastle, and Hodgson would not be drawn on a return date for the talismanic forward.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, White, Burn, Veltman, Alzate, Dunk, Bissouma, Gross, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Lallana, Jahanbakhsh, Connolly, Karbownik, Moder, Tau, Zeqiri, Propper, Walton.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, Ayew, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze, Benteke, Batshuayi, Butland, Ward, Townsend, Mateta, Cahill, Mitchell, Kelly.