Hector Kyprianou suspended as Leyton Orient host Port Vale

Leyton Orient will return to action after an unexpected two-week break for the visit of Port Vale in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

After games with Carlisle and Harrogate were postponed, the O’s are raring to go but are still without Hector Kyprianou, who has two matches of a three-game ban to serve.

Top goalscorer Danny Johnson returned for Ross Embleton’s men in their last outing at home to Colchester on February 6 and could be pushing for a start.

Craig Clay and Sam Ling picked up knocks in that match and will need to be assessed, but Lee Angol and Ruel Sotiriou (both hamstring) are not available.

New Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke will take charge of his first match after he left Walsall to be appointed by the Staffordshire outfit this week.

John Askey was dismissed last month and Vale have won just one of their last five fixtures – like Orient they have not played in two weeks.

Dino Visser (hamstring) and Tom Pope (broken arm) will not be available to Clarke, who won both meetings against the Stoke-on-Trent side with old club Walsall this season.

Another absentee for Vale is David Amoo, who has also suffered a hamstring injury and could miss the rest of the season.