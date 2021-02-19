No fresh problems for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Birmingham basement battle

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Neil Thompson is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Birmingham.

Thompson has reported no new injury concerns following the midweek defeat at Stoke.

Winger Andre Green (Achilles) and midfielder Massimo Luongo (thigh) are not available.

Defenders Moses Odubajo (hamstring) and Joost Van Aken (ankle) are working their way back from serious injuries and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

Birmingham will make late decisions on skipper Harlee Dean and striker Sam Cosgrove.

Cosgrove, yet to make his first start for the club after joining from Aberdeen last month, missed Wednesday night’s defeat at Millwall after injuring his ankle in training.

Dean played the full 90 minutes at The Den despite sustaining a gashed ankle which later required stitches and he will also be assessed.

Fellow defender Marc Roberts is back in contention after serving a three-game ban for his recent dismissal at Wycombe.