Jordan Hugill could return to Norwich squad against Rotherham

Norwich will have Jordan Hugill back in their squad for the visit of Rotherham.

The striker has returned to training after a hamstring injury and could be on the bench as the Millers come to Carrow Road.

Boss Daniel Farke said: “He’s not a topic for the starting line-up, we have to be careful. There were times where we’ve had to rush a player in after injury this season but there’s no need to risk anything now. We will make a late decision on him.”

Marco Stiepermann and Sam Byram remain sidelined for the Canaries.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne, who used to go to Carrow Road as a boyhood supporter, is expected to rotate after a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

The Millers did not get home until the early hours of Thursday morning after a lengthy trip and were back on the road 36 hours later.

They are still without Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) and Jamie Lindsay (hamstring) who both face lengthy spells out, along with Joe Mattock (ankle).

Freddie Ladapo, George Hirst, Shaun MacDonald, Angus MacDonald and Ryan Giles are those who could be hoping for a start.