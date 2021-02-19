Iain Vigurs banned for Ross County’s clash with Celtic

Midfielder Iain Vigurs is suspended for Ross County’s Scottish Premiership encounter with Celtic.

County suffered bad news during the week, with two full-backs ruled out for the rest of the campaign after being missing in recent weeks.

Tom Grivosti has had surgery on a hamstring injury while Connor Randall will have to rest his back problem.

Attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi (knock) and defender Shane Duffy (Achilles) will be assessed ahead of Celtic’s trip to the Highlands.

Winger James Forrest has had a small setback in his rehabilitation following ankle surgery but could join training next week.

Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.