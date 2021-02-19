Paul McShane could return when Rochdale host Plymouth

Rochdale will hope defender Paul McShane is fit enough to start Saturday’s home League One clash with Plymouth.

McShane has been battling a number of niggles and was an unused substitute in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Blackpool.

Captain Eoghan O’Connell remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Jimmy Ryan has a knee injury with no clear timescale for a return so far.

Midfielder Lewis Macleod remains sidelined for Plymouth with an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old has not played since January 2 and Argyle are carefully managing his recovery.

Club captain Gary Sawyer is still sidelined but starting to step up his return to training after long-term ankle trouble.

Nottingham Forest loanee Tyrese Fornah should continue in midfield.