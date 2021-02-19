QPR striker Macauley Bonne available for match against Bournemouth

QPR will have striker Macauley Bonne available for the Sky Bet Championship match against Bournemouth.

Bonne missed the midweek win over promotion-chasing Brentford through illness, but has returned to training.

Dutch defender Jordy De Wijs has been carrying a calf problem but could be included in the squad again having been able to step up his rehabilitation.

George Thomas continues his to build his full match fitness, while fellow midfielders Charlie Owens (knee) and Luke Amos (knee) are long-term absentees.

Bournemouth caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate reported no fresh selection concerns following Wednesday night’s win over Rotherham.

Captain Steve Cook is again set to miss out as he recovers from an adductor muscle problem.

Centre-back Chris Mepham was an unused substitute in midweek, and could be drafted back into the side as cover.

Forward Dominic Solanke (ankle) and defender Jack Stacey (thigh) both continue their own rehabilitation.