Callum Davidson set for friendly rivalry with Motherwell boss Graham Alexander

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson’s long-term friendship with Graham Alexander took a twist in January when the latter became Motherwell manager.

The two men met on Scotland duty before becoming team-mates at Preston and their relationship continued as both men went into the coaching and management side of the game.

Davidson would lift the phone to Alexander when looking for information on the English scene, but now that they are Scottish Premiership rivals – St Johnstone visit Fir Park on Saturday – some things have changed.

The McDiarmid Park manager said: “We are really good mates, and the family are really good friends.

“We get on great, although we might not get on great on the touchline on Saturday afternoon at three o’clock.

“We will probably have a wee fight as we normally do, a wee argument here and there – but we will be fine after.

“I have played against Burnley when we were both captains, I was captain for Preston, he was captain for Burnley. That is the only other time we have faced each other.

“In the backroom staff or managerial side of things this will be the first time.

“It is a difficult one. He is the one I used to phone down to England for advice on players or anything, so that is now out the window. I need to use someone else now.”

This is St Johnstone’s final match before the Betfred Cup final against Livingston at Hampden Park on February 28.

It is Saints’ first major final in seven years, but Davidson is determined the focus remains on the league, where the Perth side sit in eighth place

The former St Johnstone defender said of the imminent trip to the national stadium: “Not even in my thoughts. Forget all about it.

“Look at the league, the bottom six, seven are really tight, it is really important that we get a result.

“The cup final will be a welcome distraction, but first and foremost it is league business and we need to make sure we are prepared for Saturday, making sure attitudes are spot on, making sure no one is thinking beyond that.

“It is really important that we are concentrating on this Saturday.”