Duke of Sussex gives up rugby patronages

The Duke of Sussex has relinquished his roles as a patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.

The announcements come after Harry and wife Meghan confirmed they will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

Harry, a passionate rugby fan who celebrated with England when they won the rugby union World Cup in 2003, has acted as an RFU patron since 2016.

The Duke of Sussex became Vice Patron of the RFU in 2010, and took over as Patron in December 2016. We thank him for his support 🌹 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 19, 2021

“We would like to thank Prince Harry for his time and commitment to the Rugby Football Union both in his position as patron and vice patron,” an RFU statement read.

“The RFU has greatly valued his contribution to promoting and supporting the game.

“We look forward to welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back to Twickenham at some point in the future.”

The Rugby Football League thanks The Duke of Sussex for his time, care and commitment in supporting Rugby League at all levels in recent years – from the children’s game to the Challenge Cup, the England teams and RLWC2021. pic.twitter.com/tijl55hWsJ — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) February 19, 2021

Harry became a patron of the RFL in 2017 and conducted the draw for the 2021 World Cup in the 13-man code.

The RFL tweeted: “The Rugby Football League thanks the Duke of Sussex for his time, care and commitment in supporting rugby league at all levels in recent years – from the children’s game to the Challenge Cup, the England teams and RLWC2021.”