Beth Mead and Millie Turner called into England squad as injured duo withdraw

Beth Mead and Millie Turner have been called up by England after Chelsea duo Millie Bright and Fran Kirby were ruled out of Tuesday’s fixture against Northern Ireland.

The recall of Arsenal forward Mead comes after interim Lionesses boss Hege Riise admitted earlier this month the reason she was not included in the original group was because her player report “hasn’t been that great.”

Mead will now get the chance to impress the Norwegian after injuries forced the Chelsea pair of Bright and Kirby to drop out of the squad. Both will remain fully involved in all team meetings that will be conducted virtually.

Riise said: “We always knew this would be a complex camp, but we are delighted to have a fixture against Northern Ireland to prepare ourselves for this week and I have been very impressed by the spirit and determination I have witnessed from our players in camp so far.

“Millie Turner and Beth Mead now have an excellent opportunity to impress me and my coaching team on this camp and we look forward to welcoming them here.

“Being resilient, adaptable and versatile is what we are all about and it is a privilege to be working with such a talented and ambitious group of players.”