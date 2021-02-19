Together is stronger for Van Dijk and Gomez – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Soccer

Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez working hard to regain fitness.

Jesse Lingard is ready for the weekend.

England went back to the ’90s for some Alan Shearer brilliance.

Off the mark 🙋‍♂️#OnThisDay in 1992, @alanshearer marked his debut with the first of his 30 goals for the #ThreeLions! pic.twitter.com/KxtMd0H4Nu — England (@England) February 19, 2021

James Rodriguez enjoyed some family time.

Jordan Henderson will miss fans at the Merseyside derby.

Fans are what make Merseyside derbies special so we’ll miss you tomorrow but we will give everything to try and put a smile on your face at home!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/jLhqp439RE — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) February 19, 2021

Former Manchester United midfielder Paddy Crerand turned 82.

Wishing #MUFC legend Paddy Crerand the happiest of birthdays! 🔴🎈 pic.twitter.com/hWr92I2KoL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2021

FIFA wished Paris St Germain striker Mauro Icardi a happy 28th birthday.

🎁 Happy birthday to a man who was born in Rosario, began his career at La Masia and has scored for fun in it 📍 Not Lionel Messi, but another proud product of this star-unearthing city, @MauroIcardi 🔴🔵 @PSG_English | @Argentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/HJHSIoCOPp — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) February 19, 2021

Cricket

Stuart Broad gave us a guided tour.

1st look at Cricket’s 🏏 largest stadium 🏟 110,000 capacity pretty impressive 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TvkPmti8y5 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 19, 2021

Virat Kohli was putting in the work ahead of the third Test.

Consistency is the 🔑 pic.twitter.com/GybCwqFgCl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 19, 2021

KP was impressed with the venue for that Day/Night Test.

My goodness! How spectacular does this stadium look for the next Test match in Ahmedabad?! 110K capacity. A Theatre Of Dreams! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kLfqvdX3J6 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 19, 2021

Tennis

On this day in 2006 Andy Murray won his first ATP tour title.

Daniil Medvedev reached the Australian Open final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was graceful in defeat.

It wasn't meant to be today. All my love and respect to the crowd, they deserve it. 🇦🇺👏🏼⚡️ https://t.co/wbdZWSJKIM — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) February 19, 2021

And thanked Melbourne for the hospitality.

I thank you for your part in my journey Melbourne.@australianopen#ausopen pic.twitter.com/j5Y2ntvoEA — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) February 19, 2021

Karolina Muchova welcomed the return of fans in Australia.

During yesterday’s match I realized just how much I’ve missed you all in the stands! The energy and emotions were indescribable – it’s why I love to play!Im grateful for the support and all the messages! 💙Also a huge thanks to @craig_tiley and the entire TA team!! pic.twitter.com/GVTWjNeiim — Karolina Muchova (@karomuchova7) February 19, 2021

Hana Mandlikova is celebrating her 59th birthday.

Hana Mandlikova won the 1985 US Open the hard way: beating Chrissie & Martina in back-to-back three-set matches! Happy birthday, Hana! 🥳pic.twitter.com/pewO6I07Os — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 19, 2021

Snowboarding

Katie Ormerod is looking forward to the World Championships as she continues her comeback from injury.

Mia Brookes is sure to be a star of the future, striking gold at just 14.

Massive congratulations to @Mia_brookes – smashing the Europa Cup Big Air in Davos, Switzerland coming first 🥇 🔥#GBSnowsport pic.twitter.com/hwgcNm9mHu — GB Snowsport (@GBSnowsport) February 19, 2021

Skeleton

Eleven years ago today Amy Williams won gold in Vancouver.

🥉 Bronze for Alex Coomber in 2002 🥈 Silver for Shelley Rudman in 2006 Then at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, @AmyWilliamsMBE completed the set for British women's skeleton.#OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/BCji8NZ2iL — Team GB (@TeamGB) February 19, 2021

Taekwondo

Lutalo Muhammad is focused in an Olympic year.