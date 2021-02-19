Defender Matty Cash misses out with hamstring injury as Villa face Leicester

Aston Villa will be without defender Matty Cash for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Leicester.

Right-back Cash was withdrawn from last week’s goalless draw at Brighton due to a hamstring injury and will be sidelined for up to four weeks.

Defender Kortney Hause (foot) and striker Wesley (knee) both continue to work their way back from long-term injury.

Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira are set to return to the Leicester squad.

The Foxes travelled to Slavia Prague in the Europa League in midweek, a game which ended in a goalless draw, without the two full-backs, with Castagne ruled out with a hamstring injury and Pereira left at home due to his game time being managed following his return from long-term injury.

Both are expected to be involved on Sunday but Ayoze Perez, Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Dennis Praet (hamstring) and Wes Morgan (back) are all still out. James Justin (knee) will not play again this season.

Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Mings, Elmohamady, Targett, Konsa, Traore, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Barkley, Grealish, Watkins, Sanson, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Nakamba, Heaton, Engels, Davis.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Fuchs, Daley-Campbell, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Pereira, Choudhury, Tielemans, Ndidi, Tavares, Amartey, Mendy, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Under, Vardy, Iheanacho.