Exeter-Grimsby postponed due to waterlogged pitch

by Press Association
February 20 2021, 11.51am
A waterlogged pitch led to Exeter’s game against Grimsby being postponed (Nigel French/PA)
Exeter’s Sky Bet League Two game against Grimsby has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at St James Park.

Heavy rain overnight and throughout the morning led to officials calling an 11am pitch inspection, with the match called off an hour-and-a-half before kick-off.

Grimsby, without a win in 2021, have not played since February 6 following a string of postponements.

