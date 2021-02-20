Saturday, February 20th 2021 Show Links
Coventry kit clash leaves referee feeling shirty

by Press Association
February 20 2021, 4.09pm
Referee Stephen Martin changed from black to a purple shirt due to a kit clash (Bradley Collyer/PA)
A special edition one-off Coventry kit caused problems for match referee Stephen Martin and his assistants in the Sky Bet Championship game with Brentford.

City would normally wear a sky blue ensemble for home matches but were sporting a dark navy ‘Championship Club Membership’ kit for the clash with the Bees, and it did not go down too well with visiting head coach Thomas Frank.

Coventry City v Brentford – Sky Bet Championship – St. Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium
The offending Coventry shirt (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The kit clashed with the black of referee Martin and his team and Frank reportedly asked them to change.

The officials reappeared for the second half in fetching purple shirts, with Coventry going on to win the game 2-0 thanks to Tyler Walker’s brace.

