Kris Doolan nets winner as Arbroath continue impressive form

Arbroath extended their unbeaten run to seven games and dealt Raith’s promotion hopes a blow with a 1-0 win in the Scottish Championship.

Kris Doolan scored the only goal of the game as Raith dropped a place to third.

Both sides struggled to create clear openings in a lifeless first half played in windy conditions ay Gayfield Park.

Doolan’s effort, which was cleared off the line, was the closest either side managed before the break.

Doolan came close again after the interval following a good run from Bobby Linn before the striker finally got his name on the scoresheet on the hour mark.

Michael McKenna found Doolan inside the area and he fired it home with his left foot.