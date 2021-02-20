Craig Wighton at the double as Dunfermline edge out Alloa to go second

Craig Wighton scored in each half to give Dunfermline a 2-1 win over Alloa which lifts them up to second in the Scottish Championship.

On-loan Hearts forward Wighton was on target either side of a Kevin Cawley goal to give the hosts all three points at East End Park.

Wighton opened the scoring in the 14th minute, getting on the end of a ball into the box from Fraser Murray to net his first goal for the Pars.

However, the bottom club equalised a minute before half-time with only their fourth goal in seven away games. After Lucas Williamson had seen an effort saved, Cawley’s deflected effort looped over goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams and into the net.

However, Wighton converted Murray’s corner in the 58th minute and Dunfermline held on for the three points.