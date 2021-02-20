James Coppinger’s golden moment earns dramatic draw for Doncaster

James Coppinger marked a day in his honour by grabbing a stunning last-gasp equaliser for Doncaster in a 3-3 draw with promotion rivals Hull.

Coppinger drew up the design for a special charity gold third kit to mark his 17th and final season at the club. And he came off the bench to curl in a brilliant free-kick deep in stoppage time to earn the draw.

Hull took the lead on 19 minutes when Mallik Wilks bundled in at the back post before he doubled his tally with a free header from a Greg Docherty cross five minutes later.

Doncaster hit back on 33 minutes when Reece James lashed in a superb effort but Hull re-established their two-goal cushion before the break when Jacob Greaves headed in.

Doncaster pushed hard for a way back into the game in the second half and were given a lifeline when referee Charles Breakspear awarded a penalty after Josh Sims was bundled over by Wilks and Omar Bogle lashed in from the spot.

Hull’s George Honeyman received lengthy treatment as the game reached 90 minutes and was stretchered off, leaving the Tigers with 10 men, before Coppinger’s heroics.