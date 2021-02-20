Lincoln remain top of League One with comeback win over Wigan

Lincoln cemented their position at the top of Sky Bet League One with a battling 2-1 victory at struggling Wigan.

Callum Lang put Wigan ahead but Lincoln soon levelled through Anthony Scully and Tom Hopper’s 73rd-minute winner ensured the points would be heading home with the leaders.

The home side were good value for their 33rd-minute lead, with Lang driving through the Lincoln half before rifling into the top corner from fully 30 yards.

However, with those lucky few in the stadium still catching their breath, Wigan pressed the self-destruct button at the other end.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones was unable to deal with a routine ball into the box barely a minute later, and Scully slotted home from close range.

After that it was real end-to-end stuff, with Wigan giving as much if not more than they were getting from their high-flying opponents.

But the winning goal, when it came 17 minutes from time, fell to Lincoln, with Hopper getting the better of Curtis Tilt before firing home.

Even then Wigan had chances to rescue a point, but Jamie Proctor, Lang and Will Keane all failed to hit the mark from great positions.